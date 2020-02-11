New Zealand - Retail Card Spending for January -0.1% m/m (expected 0.4%)

New Zealand - Card Spending for January

  • Total card spending +0.3% m/m vs. prior -0.6% m/m

  • Retail card spending -0.1% vs. expected 0.4% m/m & prior -0.8%

The February figure (data due out in about a month) will show a negative impact of the response to the coronavirus spread - NZ has banned inbound visitors from China. 

The card data covers nearly 70% of core retail sales in NZ and is used as the main indicator of retail sales activity. 

NZD is barely responding to the data release. Awaiting the RBNZ! 
   
