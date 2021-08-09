New Zealand - Card Spending for July, Retail +0.6% m/m (vs. -4% expected)

Retail card spending +0.6% m/m 

  • vs. expected -4.0% m/m, prior 0.9%
  • for the y/y +4.7%
A good-sized beat for this data. There were a wide range of expectations, some analysts were expecting a drop in retail sales on the month due to the hold placed on the travel bubble with coronavirus-hit Australia and thus a negative impact on the hospitality sector. Others were looking for a riser based on government support payments boosting household spending. 

Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.




