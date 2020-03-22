New Zealand confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 36

Health authorities in NZ concede there may be community transmission

(its happening everywhere else, so this seems much more likely than not) 

Cases up 36 to 102

Added - Health Ministry confirm 2 cases are likely to have been caused by community transmission.  




