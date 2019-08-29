New Zealand Consumer Confidence for August: +1.5% m/m (prior -5.1%)

ANZ's New Zealand Consumer Confidence up to 118.2 from its previous 116.4

vs. longer run average is around 120

Two of the sub indexes improved:

Current conditions 127.2 (from 125.8)

Future conditions 112.2 (110.2)

ANZ comment:

"Households are feeling relatively robust at the moment. Low interest rates are set to provide another support. A key downside risk over the year ahead is that employment indicators have deteriorated"

Yesterday we got ANZ's business confidence … which wasn't nearly so chirpy!



