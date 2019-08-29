New Zealand Consumer Confidence for August: +1.5% m/m (prior -5.1%)

ANZ's New Zealand Consumer Confidence up to 118.2 from its previous 116.4

  • vs. longer run average is around 120
Two of the sub indexes improved:
  • Current conditions 127.2 (from 125.8)
  • Future conditions 112.2 (110.2)
ANZ comment:
  •  "Households are feeling relatively robust at the moment. Low interest rates are set to provide another support. A key downside risk over the year ahead is that employment indicators have deteriorated"
Yesterday we got ANZ's business confidence … which wasn't nearly so chirpy!

