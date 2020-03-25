New Zealand reports 47 new cases of coronavirus - government declares state of national emergency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ COVID-19 cases climbing rapidly despite all the measures so far 

NZ last had a state of emergency following the horrific Canterbury earthquake

National State Of Emergency will last 7 days (may be extended …. IMO likely will be) 

The declaration gives extra powers to the national government, including:
  • the ability to restrict access to roads and public places
  • remove or secure dangerous structures or materials
  • provide rescue, first aid, food and shelter 
  • regulate traffic
  • conserve essential supplies
  • dispose of fatalities, including people or animals who have died
  • enter or evacuate premises to rescue and save people
  • remove vehicles
  • requisition equipment and materials
Not all of those are relevant in this case. 

NZ 47 new cases today and 2 suspected
  • total to 205
The lock down will intensify. Includes:
  • All non-essential businesses must close (eg. bars, restaurants, cinemas, playgrounds)
  • Essential services will remain open
  • All indoor and outdoor events are banned
  • Schools will close
  • Supermarkets, pharmacies will remain open
  • Government to freeze rent increases 
  • Wage subsidy cap lifted 


New Zealand nz PM Ardern

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose