New Zealand reports 47 new cases of coronavirus - government declares state of national emergency

NZ COVID-19 cases climbing rapidly despite all the measures so far

NZ last had a state of emergency following the horrific Canterbury earthquake





National State Of Emergency will last 7 days (may be extended …. IMO likely will be)







The declaration gives extra powers to the national government, including:

the ability to restrict access to roads and public places



remove or secure dangerous structures or materials



provide rescue, first aid, food and shelter



regulate traffic



conserve essential supplies



dispose of fatalities, including people or animals who have died



enter or evacuate premises to rescue and save people



remove vehicles



requisition equipment and materials



Not all of those are relevant in this case.





NZ 47 new cases today and 2 suspected

total to 205

The lock down will intensify. Includes:

All non-essential businesses must close (eg. bars, restaurants, cinemas, playgrounds)

Essential services will remain open

All indoor and outdoor events are banned

Schools will close

Supermarkets, pharmacies will remain open



Government to freeze rent increases

Wage subsidy cap lifted

















