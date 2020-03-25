New Zealand reports 47 new cases of coronavirus - government declares state of national emergency

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
A positive headline on pharmaceutical treatments could turn the entire market
-
Video: USD demand overwhelming, central banks keep plugging the dam
-
This is where the moral hazard from the 2008 bank bailout becomes extraordinarily costly
-
These plans to save the economy aren't going to work. Time for Plan B
-
Gold: Pills against uncertainty
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
US crude oil futures settle at $24.01
-
USDJPY sitting on wall. If highs not broken, the pair will have a great fall.
-
S&P tests 50 hour MA. Can the market get and stay above the MA level?
-
AUDUSD looks toward the 200 hour MA (and other resistance targets)
-
EURUSD presses against the 100 hour MA. Dip buyers try to hold support.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0742 (vs. yesterday at 7.0999)
-
RBA will buy semi-government bonds as part of QE
-
BOJ March 16 monetary policy meeting summary - full text
-
RBNZ have bought NZD 250m of government bonds at their first QE auction
-
RBNZ QE: proposes to buy NZD250m in New Zealand government bonds