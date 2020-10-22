New Zealand CPI, Australia PMI, Japan CPI and the debate, highlight the event calendar in the Asian session
A look at the schedule in the Asian session
The event calendar in the Asian session is a bit more "eventful"
- New Zealand will release their 3rd quarter CPI with expectations for a rebound from the depressed Covid related 2nd quarter. The QoQ is expected to rise by 0.9% vs -0.5% in the 2Q. The YoY is expected to also increase to 1.7% from 1.5% last quarter. The release will be at 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET
- At 2200 GMT/6 PM ET Fed's Kaplan will take part in a panel discussion on global perspectives with John Taylor from Stanford university.
- Also at 2200 GMT/6 PM ET the CBA Australia PMI manufacturing, services and composite index for October (preliminary) will be released. Last month, manufacturing came in at 55.4, services came in at 50.8 and the composite index came in at 51.1
- The UK GfK consumer confidence for October will be released at 2301 GMT/7:01 PM ET with expectations for -28 vs. -25 last month
- Japan's CPI data for September will be released at 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET with expectations for the national CPI year on year to decline to 0.0% from 0.2% last month. THe national CPI ex fresh food is expected to decline by -0.4% vs. -0.4% last month. The national CPI ex fresh food, energy is expected to decline by -0.1% vs. -0.1% last month
- At 0100 GMT/9 PM ET the 2nd Presidential Election debate will take place between Pres. Trump and Dem. nominee Joe Biden will take place.