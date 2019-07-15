New Zealand CPI for Q2: 0.6% q/q (expected 0.6%)

Inflation data from NZ for the April to June quarter of 2019

0.6% q/q, in line
  • expected 0.6%, prior 0.1%
1.7% y/y, in line and within the RBNZ target band for the 11th consecutive quarter( RBNZ target is 1 to 3%)
  • expected 1.7%, prior 1.5%
Tradables 
  • rose 0.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter (1.3 percent fall in the March 2019 quarter)
  • increased 0.1 percent in the June 2019 year
Non-tradables
  • increased 2.8 percent in the June 2019 year
Underlying inflation
  • The trimmed-mean measures - which exclude extreme price movements - ranged from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent for the year. 
  • This indicates that underlying inflation is higher than the 1.7 percent overall increase in CPI. 
  • On a quarterly basis, trimmed means ranged from 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent.

