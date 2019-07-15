New Zealand CPI for Q2: 0.6% q/q (expected 0.6%)
Inflation data from NZ for the April to June quarter of 2019
0.6% q/q, in line
- expected 0.6%, prior 0.1%
- expected 1.7%, prior 1.5%
Tradables
- rose 0.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter (1.3 percent fall in the March 2019 quarter)
- increased 0.1 percent in the June 2019 year
Non-tradables
- increased 2.8 percent in the June 2019 year
Underlying inflation
- The trimmed-mean measures - which exclude extreme price movements - ranged from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent for the year.
- This indicates that underlying inflation is higher than the 1.7 percent overall increase in CPI.
- On a quarterly basis, trimmed means ranged from 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent.
----
