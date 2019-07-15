New Zealand CPI for Q2: 0.6% q/q (expected 0.6%)

Inflation data from NZ for the April to June quarter of 2019

0.6% q/q, in line

expected 0.6%, prior 0.1%

expected 1.7%, prior 1.5%

Tradables

rose 0.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter (1.3 percent fall in the March 2019 quarter)

increased 0.1 percent in the June 2019 year

Non-tradables

increased 2.8 percent in the June 2019 year

Underlying inflation

The trimmed-mean measures - which exclude extreme price movements - ranged from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent for the year.

This indicates that underlying inflation is higher than the 1.7 percent overall increase in CPI.

On a quarterly basis, trimmed means ranged from 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent.







----

For background on this data and for a heads up on the further NZ inflation data due today from NZ:

And, for further background:













1.7% y/y, in line and within the RBNZ target band for the 11th consecutive quarter( RBNZ target is 1 to 3%)