New Zealand credit card spending



+1.6% m/m ( prior -1.6%)

+4.5% y/y (prior +2.3%

Not generally much of a forex mover.





In the details to this, housing and consumption lending +6.3%,. at its fastest since Nov of 2017 and following a +6.2% in October.

Business lending +6.1% y/y.





Some stronger data from NZ again.