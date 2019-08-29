New Zealand data - August Business Confidence: -52.3 (vs. prior -44.3)

ANZ's August business survey

Business Outlook Index -0.5

prior 5.0

Business Confidence -52.3 and an 11 year low

prior -44.3

Also part of this survey is the inflation expectation index, comes in at 1.70% from 1.81% previously. The RBNZ have been telling us they are keeping a close watch on expectations …. and the result in this survey from ANZ today is the lowest since the latter months of 2016.





More, says ANZ:

The outlook for the economy appears to be deteriorating further, with firms extremely downbeat despite easier monetary conditions, fairly robust commodity prices, and positive population growth

Employment and investment intentions fell, and the outlook for profitability is lowest since mid-2009







---

ANZ's Business Outlook Survey shows the results of a monthly survey including hundreds of businesses nationwide.

analyses where the economy will be going over the next 12 months







