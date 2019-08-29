New Zealand data - August Business Confidence: -52.3 (vs. prior -44.3)
ANZ's August business survey
Business Outlook Index -0.5
- prior 5.0
Business Confidence -52.3 and an 11 year low
- prior -44.3
Also part of this survey is the inflation expectation index, comes in at 1.70% from 1.81% previously. The RBNZ have been telling us they are keeping a close watch on expectations …. and the result in this survey from ANZ today is the lowest since the latter months of 2016.
More, says ANZ:
- The outlook for the economy appears to be deteriorating further, with firms extremely downbeat despite easier monetary conditions, fairly robust commodity prices, and positive population growth
- Employment and investment intentions fell, and the outlook for profitability is lowest since mid-2009
---
ANZ's Business Outlook Survey shows the results of a monthly survey including hundreds of businesses nationwide.
- analyses where the economy will be going over the next 12 months