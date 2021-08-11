New Zealand data due today (inflation expectations) can be a NZD mover

The data is the RBNZ's Q3 Survey of inflation expectations, due at 0300 GMT.

In the past this release has given the Kiwi $ a bit of a poke around. Given the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hike rates next week (August 18, a 25bp cash rate rise is 100% priced by rates markets) the data today may not have too much of an impact, but if it shpows surging inflation expectations it should be s positive input to the NZD.





A brief previews from ASB:

Shorter-term inflation expectations from the RBNZ survey are expected to ratchet higher, given higher headline inflation (up to 3.3% in Q2 and on track to approach 4% in H2 this year), increasing capacity constraints, and the uptick in cost and price expectations in various business surveys.

The one- and two-year-ahead readings for CPI inflation should move well above 2% (from 1.87% and 2.05% in Q2), with more sizeable increases expected for the 1-year ahead measure.

Our focus will also be on whether longer-term inflation expectations (currently 2.06% and 2.02% for 5 and 10-years ahead) move higher as well. Contained readings for expected inflation reduce the risk of the RBNZ falling behind the curve and having to play catch-up with more OCR hikes further down the track.

And, Westpac