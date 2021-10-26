New Zealand data due Wednesday 27 October - business confidence and activity

ANZ in New Zealand business survey flash results for October showed lower confidence but higher activity:

ANZ business confidence for October, preliminary: -8.6 (prior -7.2)





Activity Outlook 26.2 (prior 18.2)

expectations for trading activity rose for the first time since the middle of the year

Intentions for employment & investment continued to hold firm.











Wednesday brings the final for the October month. Underlying inflation gauges will be examined.From the prelim report:

Inflation pressures remain intense, with inflation expectations still above 3% and pricing intentions rising from 58% to a net 64% of firms expecting to lift their prices in coming months

Inflation expectations have been higher than the uppermost boundary of the RBNZ's inflation target band in the last few surveys.
















