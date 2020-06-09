New Zealand data - Manufacturing Activity for Q1 flat q/q
Q1 was mainly before the COVID-19 rot set in.
- Manufacturing Activity (sa) 0.0% q/q (prior 2.4%
- Manufacturing Activity volume -1.7% q/q (prior 2.7%)
Stats NZ note:
- Petroleum and coal products had the largest industry decrease in the March 2020 quarter,
- "There was less demand for fuel at the end of the quarter, when travel restrictions and the lockdown to combat COVID-19 reduced the movements of New Zealanders," business statistics manager Kathy Hicks said.