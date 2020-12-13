New Zealand data - November services PMI comes in at 46.7

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Down 4.1 points from October  

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert comments:
  • the PSI's 3-month running average was below the 50 breakeven level in November, with a reading of 49.2. This paints a picture of momentum lost, after a couple of months of solid rebound in June and July
NZD is up a few points to kick off the week, as is AUD.

The big mover is GBP, GBP/USD is circa 1.3367 as fresh hope on a Brexit trade deal takes hold. And on a thin liquidity jamming pf the shorts of course. 

Down 4.1 points from October  



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose