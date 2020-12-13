New Zealand data - November services PMI comes in at 46.7

Down 4.1 points from October

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert comments:

the PSI's 3-month running average was below the 50 breakeven level in November, with a reading of 49.2. This paints a picture of momentum lost, after a couple of months of solid rebound in June and July

NZD is up a few points to kick off the week, as is AUD.





The big mover is GBP, GBP/USD is circa 1.3367 as fresh hope on a Brexit trade deal takes hold. And on a thin liquidity jamming pf the shorts of course.















