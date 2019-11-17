New Zealand data - services PMI for October rises to 55.4 from September's 54.4
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index for October 2019
- Comes in at 55.4, up 0.9 of a point from Sep's 54.4
- expansion is above its long term average level of 54.4
BNZ comments:
- "the firming in the PSI has been complemented by a sharp recovery in the Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for October. Between the two of them, they now indicate annual GDP growth of closer to 2% than the 1% they portrayed just months ago"