New Zealand data today is expected to show strong inflationary pressure
Due at 0100 GMT are the flash readings for the ANZ business survey for April (i.e. preliminary results)
Business Confidence prior -4.1
Activity Outlook prior 16.6
A couple of snippets from previews, BNZ:
- expected to show strong inflationary pressure alongside middling activity indicators.
Westpac:
- April is likely to see a deterioration in the ANZ Business Outlook survey and a continued divergence across sectors.
- In late March, the Government announced major interventions in the housing market. These changes are likely to be a drag on house prices and confidence.