New Zealand December home prices +12.3% y/y

New Zealand housing can't be stopped

  • House prices up 12.4% y/y
  • Prices up 0.4% m/m
At some point you would think they would try to build some new homes to slow the market but I don't know when that is.

Seven years ago I wrote that New Zealand real estate was one of the world's great investments.

