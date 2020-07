The ebb and flow of sentiment

Last week it looked like NZD/USD might break out after it rose above the May highs but it's been reeled in early this week. It hit the lowest since July 2 a short time ago but has since bounced to 0.6518 as equity sentiment improves.





The battle lines at the moment are 0.65 on the downside and 0.66 on the upside for the moment.







Where it goes next will depend on the broader risk trade.





Daily chart: