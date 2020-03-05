New Zealand dollar gives back gains as sentiment sours

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

NZD under pressure

Today's rally in the kiwi has flopped.

NZD/USD is now down 10 pips to 0.6287 after rising as high as 0.6334 early in European trade.

The jump to the highs of the week looks like a false breakout and that will be confirmed on a fall below 0.6280 and even moreso 0.6263.

The RBNZ meeting is on March 25 and there is increasing talk about a 50 basis point cut. Much could change between then and now regarding the virus so it's a fluid situation.

