New Zealand earthquake - tsunami warning & evacuation notice issued

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There have been three earthquakes near the Kermadec Islands, north-east of NZ, earlier this morning (Friday 05 March 2021)

  • magnitude 8.1 earthquake, a 7.1m, and a 7.4m 
There has been urgent Tsunami advice issued
  • People in certain east coast areas of the North Island must move immediately to high ground.
  • These areas are: Bay of Island to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, and Great Barrier Island. Civil Defence says you must move immediately. 
