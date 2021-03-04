New Zealand earthquake - tsunami warning & evacuation notice issued
There have been three earthquakes near the Kermadec Islands, north-east of NZ, earlier this morning (Friday 05 March 2021)
- magnitude 8.1 earthquake, a 7.1m, and a 7.4m
There has been urgent Tsunami advice issued
- People in certain east coast areas of the North Island must move immediately to high ground.
- These areas are: Bay of Island to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, and Great Barrier Island. Civil Defence says you must move immediately.