New Zealand Employment indicators for February 2021 are unchanged y/y
From Stats NZ latest release for Employment indicators: February 2021
- all industries - up 0.0 percent (246 jobs)
- primary industries - down 1.6 percent (1,652 jobs)
- goods-producing industries - up 1.1 percent (4,737 jobs)
- service industries - up 0.2 percent (2,856 jobs).
- Actual gross earnings for the February 2021 month were $11.2 billion, compared with $10.8 billion for the February 2020 month. Monthly data is variable due to payday timings.
- In brief, gross earnings correspond to the amount paid to all employees in the reference month.
NZD is little changed from late Friday, currently circa 0.6996