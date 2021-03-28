New Zealand Employment indicators for February 2021 are unchanged y/y

From Stats NZ latest release for Employment indicators: February 2021

all industries - up 0.0 percent (246 jobs)

primary industries - down 1.6 percent (1,652 jobs)

goods-producing industries - up 1.1 percent (4,737 jobs)

service industries - up 0.2 percent (2,856 jobs). The headline is no change, the wages data is a touch better: The headline is no change, the wages data is a touch better:

Actual gross earnings for the February 2021 month were $11.2 billion, compared with $10.8 billion for the February 2020 month. Monthly data is variable due to payday timings.

In brief, gross earnings correspond to the amount paid to all employees in the reference month.

NZD is little changed from late Friday, currently circa 0.6996