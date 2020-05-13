New Zealand export data update - exports slipping
NZ trade data from Statistics New Zealand - note that this is
provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.
Please take note of that Stats NZ warning before betting the house, K?
Trade data between 1 February and 6 May ... for the week ended 6 May 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:
- total exports to all countries were down 8.0 percent ($101 million), from $1.27 billion to $1.17 billion
- total imports from all countries were up 3.5 percent ($45 million), from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion
exports to China were down 9.6 percent ($34 million), from $354 million to $320 million
imports from China were up 18 percent ($40 million), from $221 million to $261 million.
- The data compares trade from 1 February to 6 May 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.