New Zealand, February BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI 53.2 (vs. prior 49.8)

Updating the NZ data that was out this morning. Focus os, of course, elsewhere.

Re BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI





BusinessNZ Catherine Beard comments:

much focus will be on the coming months given the effect Covid-19 is having on the global economy

"Looking at comments from respondents, there was a noticeable increase in Covid-19 being mentioned, either directly or through the impact on shipping from China. Even those who made positive comments tempered it with concerns about the months ahead"

"While the sector has not been hit hard by Covid-19 as yet, offshore experiences show how rapidly the situation can change, especially for those manufacturers who source materials offshore and cater for particular markets".

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert

"The most encouraging aspect of the PMI - considering the global ructions beginning to emerge in February - was arguably its new orders. These gained to 55.3, from 50.9 in January. And with widespread reports of supply-chain disruptions around the world, it was also interesting to see the PMI's Deliveries of Raw Materials index had picked up to 53.1, from 47.7".

Also out were data on food prices, Food Prices (inflation) for February 0.0%

prior +2.1%



There are no further data releases scheduled for the session here.