New Zealand fin min Robertson - economic recovery has exceeded every forecast

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson pre-budget speech

Robertson is indicating that fiscal spending will carry on to support the economy, that debt reduction will come from the middle of the decade, not before. Debt reduction now would undermine the recovery.





Interestingly Robertson has commented on the NZ jobs report due this week, says he expects the latest unemployment rate data to 'bounce around a bit'.

The jobs report is due on Wednesday, May 5 (local time)

2245GMT on May 4

I'll have more to come on this separately.















