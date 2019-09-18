New Zealand GDP data for Q2 due soon - preview
2nd quarter of 2019 economic growth data from NZ, coming up at 2245GMT
- expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.5%
- expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.6%
Quick comment from BNZ:
- expected to be fairly soggy
- We see slight downside risk to the consensus estimate of 0.4% q/q and RBNZ estimate of 0.5%
ANZ:
- expect the GDP growth of 0.4% q/q in Q2
- driven by a rebound in services
- Given the recent weakness in all forward looking indicators, this data is unlikely to be able to help the NZD