New Zealand GDP data for Q2 due soon - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2nd quarter of 2019 economic growth data from NZ, coming up at 2245GMT

  • expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.5%
  • expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.6%
Earlier:
Quick comment from BNZ:
  • expected to be fairly soggy
  • We see slight downside risk to the consensus estimate of 0.4% q/q and RBNZ estimate of 0.5%
ANZ:
  • expect the GDP growth of 0.4% q/q in Q2
  • driven by a rebound in services
  • Given the recent weakness in all forward looking indicators, this data is unlikely to be able to help the NZD


