New Zealand data, April to June 2021 economic growth

GDP (sa) 2.8% q/q .... beat!

expected 1.4%, prior 1.4% GDP 17.4% y/y GDP 17.4% y/y

expected 16.3%, prior 2.4%

The beat confirms the strength of the New Zealand economy heading into Q3 and all but locks in a Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike, with more to follow. Nextr RBNZ meeting is 6 October





---

Background to this: