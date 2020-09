NZ economic growth (contraction) for the April to June quarter



expected -12.5%, prior revised to -1.4% from -1.6% GDP -12.4% y/y

expected -12.8%, prior -0.2% GDP (as) -12.2% q/qGDP -12.4% y/y

Obviously impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and NZ's Alert 4 level lockdown which shuttered around a third of the economy through April. A wind back to Alert levels 3 and 2 that followed allowed some rebound.