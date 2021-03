There has been a lot of water under the bridge in the two and a half months since the end of Q4.

GDP (sa) -1.0% q/q

expected 0.2%, prior 14.0% GDP -0.9% y/y GDP -0.9% y/y

expected 0.5%, prior 0.4% Despite the subdued numbers Q4 GDP in New Zealand is above pre-pandemic levels, a global outperformer. Despite the subdued numbers Q4 GDP in New Zealand is above pre-pandemic levels, a global outperformer.





The -1% q/q is being greeted with horror by the usual suspects. It comes after a +14% in Q3 though. Take a chill pill.