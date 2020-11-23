New Zealand has offered coronavirus help to the US

NZ PM Ardern has offered access to health officials and expertise to help deal with the COVID-19 disaster in the US.

Ardern spoke with incoming President Biden via phone





I am going to leave it up to the folks in the comments on this one. The US has PLENTY of expertise to deal with the tragedy, that is not what is lacking.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD has popped to a new high from last week. It was helped along by the better sentiment on coronavirus vaccines and treatments and also a very good retail sales data result out earlier in the session.





