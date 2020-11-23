New Zealand has offered coronavirus help to the US

Subscription Confirmed!
ECB Chief Economist Lane spoke over the weekend -recap (& full transcript)
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5719 (vs. Friday at 6.5786)
Monetary Authority of Singapore official says monetary policy remains appropriate
ECB's Lane says current lockdown will lead to economic acitivy drop, but not as sever as earlier in the year
Fed's George: Drop in oil-related revenues could cause some states to cut spending