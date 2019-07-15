New Zealand inflation data due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Q2 CPI from NZ is due at 2245 GMT on Monday 15 July 2019, which is Tuesday local time in NZ

  • expected 0.6%, prior 0.1% for the q/q
  • expected 1.7%, prior 1.5% for the y/y
I posted a what to expect here:
And please note also that there is further inflation data following later, direct from the RBNZ at 0300GMT (see that link above).

More - this snippet via ANZ:
  • Core inflation measures should continue to track broadly sideways. 
  • All up, we think Q2 will mark the peak in annual non-tradable inflation for now. The economic expansion has stalled, the global environment has become a headwind, and peak capacity pressure is behind us.
  •  The RBNZ needs to see accelerating GDP growth to achieve a sustained lift in inflation, and that is looking increasingly unlikely to occur. We expect the RBNZ to cut the OCR in August and November.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose