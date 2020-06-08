New Zealand is now 100% COVID-19 free

There are no known cases in the country

New Zealand officials said on Sunday that no one in the country has an active coronavirus case. The final case has been symptom free for two days.







If the country can't find a case in the next week, they will declare that COVID-19 is locally eradicated on June 15. No new cases have been reported for 17 days.





Officials have acknowledged that a flare up is inevitable when borders re-open but the country will remove most restrictions domestically on June 8.





This is all great news for the New Zealand dollar, which is in the midst of a six-day winning streak.







