New Zealand manufacturing and China CPI head the economic calendar

What's coming up





Markets remain in a bit of a static spot as we await Boris Johnson's trip to Brussels later today and the ECB decision on Thursday.





Economic data from the Asia-Pacific region isn't likely to get anything moving. One main highlight is coming up shortly at 2145 GMT as the Q3 survey of New Zealand manufacturing activity is released.





Then it's onto Australia at 2330 GMT for the Westpac consumer confidence report.





The lone notable Japanese release is at 2350 GMT with core machinery orders for October.



The session wraps up at 0130 GMT with Chinese November CPI. The consensus is a flat year-over-year reading following a 0.5% rise a month ago. The strengthening yuan is going to put downward pressure on domestic prices but it will take some time to work its way through.





On Brexit, RTE reports that the EU is growing frustrated:





"Barnier said to the GAC, we're at a tipping point and it's now tipping in the direction of no deal, and the contingency measures will add to this," says one source present. "The focus is now increasingly here on no deal."

"I'm not sure London has grasped the extent to which a number of member states, even ones normally sympathetic to the UK, are now looking at no deal. There's quite a bit of momentum to no deal."





