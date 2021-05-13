New Zealand manufacturing PMI for April 58.4 (prior 63.6)
BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI)
NZD/USD is barely changed.
- second highest since July 2020
BusinessNZ's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard
- another positive outcome
- it would have been surprising if the April result had shown even higher expansion levels than March
- Production (64.5) and New Orders (60.9) continued to be the main drivers
- "Given the lower level of expansion for the current month, the proportion of those outlining positive comments decreased from 58% in March to 53.2% in April. Comments continued to outline demand side influences, with increased enquiries and orders".
BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert:
- firms’ commentary to April’s PMI noted improving conditions internationally, in addition to many global PMIs clearly pointing to economic activity expanding strongly in significant portions of the world right now"