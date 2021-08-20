New Zealand national lockdown extended to August 24 but all cases now appear to be linked

Lockdown extended until Tuesday





After news of 11 new cases via local transmission, including 3 in Wellington, New Zealand has resulted in an extended lockdown through Tuesday.





Top public health official Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that of the 31 infections, 19 are confirmed to be linked to the initial case from Sydney while "the other 12 are being investigated but there is every sign that they are [linked]."





The linking of the cases is good news and means that they have a chance of capping the outbreak. However if there are any more leaks, it could get ugly fast.





There are also reports that getting a test is very difficult.





Finally, this outbreak is doing a good job of showing the market how tough it is to stop delta as one case has quickly turned into 33. It casts many doubts on how (or if) China has really been able to keep a lid on covid.







NZD/USD has ticked off the lows even with other commodity currencies stuck to the floor.

