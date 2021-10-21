New Zealand new approach to COVID-19 restrictions, 90% vaccination rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ PM Ardern has outlined a new 'traffic light' system of restrictions; red, orange and green.

In brief:
  • Vaccination passports - to visit bars and visit close business settings, you will need to be vaccinated.
  • Highly targeted and localised lockdowns may be used if needed.
  • first step is with high vaccination rates, target is 90% full vaccinated for each DHB in NZ
  • Auckland will move into the red setting as soon as all three DHBs hit the 90 per cent fully vaccination target,
High hurdle being set in New Zealand at 90%. I'll post more detail on this a little later. 



----
District health boards (DHBs) 
