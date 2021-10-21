New Zealand new approach to COVID-19 restrictions, 90% vaccination rate

NZ PM Ardern has outlined a new 'traffic light' system of restrictions; red, orange and green.

Vaccination passports - to visit bars and visit close business settings, you will need to be vaccinated.

Highly targeted and localised lockdowns may be used if needed.

first step is with high vaccination rates, target is 90% full vaccinated for each DHB in NZ

Auckland will move into the red setting as soon as all three DHBs hit the 90 per cent fully vaccination target,



High hurdle being set in New Zealand at 90%. I'll post more detail on this a little later.













District health boards (DHBs)



