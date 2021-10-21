New Zealand new approach to COVID-19 restrictions, 90% vaccination rate
NZ PM Ardern has outlined a new 'traffic light' system of restrictions; red, orange and green.In brief:
- Vaccination passports - to visit bars and visit close business settings, you will need to be vaccinated.
- Highly targeted and localised lockdowns may be used if needed.
- first step is with high vaccination rates, target is 90% full vaccinated for each DHB in NZ
- Auckland will move into the red setting as soon as all three DHBs hit the 90 per cent fully vaccination target,
High hurdle being set in New Zealand at 90%. I'll post more detail on this a little later.
----
District health boards (DHBs)