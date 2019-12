Monthly commodity price data from ANZ

Largest gain since Sept 2016

Up 12.4% y/y

Beef prices surged 19% m/m on supply shortages abroad

Kiwifruit prices rose 3.3% m/m

NZD index +3.5% m/m







The data is from the world price index, which is demoninated in USD.





This is a low-tier indicator but it's another good sign for the New Zealand dollar.