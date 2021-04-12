New Zealand NZIER QSBO survey due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBA) is due today.

  • Due at 2200GMT
Via Westpac, preview (in brief)
  • Business confidence rose in the December quarter
  • most indicators back at pre Covid levels
  • inflationary pressures emerging
  • March is likely to have seen a dip in business confidence as New Zealand briefly returned to higher Alert Levels and the Government announced major interventions in the housing market. These changes are likely to be a drag on house prices and confidence
  •  The survey's pricing gauges will be worth watching, with supply disruptions and shortages of some goods pushing costs of production and output prices higher

---
NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose