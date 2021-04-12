New Zealand NZIER QSBO survey due today - preview

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBA) is due today.

Due at 2200GMT

Via Westpac, preview (in brief)

Business confidence rose in the December quarter

most indicators back at pre Covid levels

inflationary pressures emerging

March is likely to have seen a dip in business confidence as New Zealand briefly returned to higher Alert Levels and the Government announced major interventions in the housing market. These changes are likely to be a drag on house prices and confidence

The survey's pricing gauges will be worth watching, with supply disruptions and shortages of some goods pushing costs of production and output prices higher





NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator.









