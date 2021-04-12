New Zealand NZIER QSBO survey due today - preview
The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBA) is due today.
- Due at 2200GMT
Via Westpac, preview (in brief)
- Business confidence rose in the December quarter
- most indicators back at pre Covid levels
- inflationary pressures emerging
- March is likely to have seen a dip in business confidence as New Zealand briefly returned to higher Alert Levels and the Government announced major interventions in the housing market. These changes are likely to be a drag on house prices and confidence
- The survey's pricing gauges will be worth watching, with supply disruptions and shortages of some goods pushing costs of production and output prices higher
---
NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator.