New Zealand outbreak takes a turn for the worse with 21 new cases
Total cases now at 51
Optimism that New Zealand can contain its covid outbreak is fading after details of 21 new cases were reported.
PM Jacinda Ardern said it was "very likely" the nationwide lockdown would be extended beyond Tuesday.
Because of extensive contact tracing and transparency, we're also getting details of the people who have been infected and they're not good.
- A student who recently tested positive had attended an Auckland University ball with 500 people
- Two other people now infected attended events with 1000 people
- A casino worker in Auckland tested positive
- A school bus driver was likely shedding covid worked last Friday, Monday and Tuesday