New Zealand PM Ardern extends current coronavirus restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern says will next review Auckland's level of restrictions on September 21

The rest of NZ will move a lower level, level 1, on September 21 

