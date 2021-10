Persistent new cases each day and the race to hit vaccination targets are in a race.

NZ's largest city to remain in its its LVL3 lockdown. There had been discussion about raising the level of the lockdown earlier but that has not been done.

New Zealand considering tightening restrictions in Auckland again - 'circuit breaker' lockdown A level 4 lockdown in NZ is very harsh indeed. No takeaway food nor deliveries on top of all the other stay at home orders. Aucklanders dodging this. A level 4 lockdown in NZ is very harsh indeed. No takeaway food nor deliveries on top of all the other stay at home orders. Aucklanders dodging this.