New Zealand PM Ardern says south of Auckland to move to level 3 from midnight August 31

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

City Auckland likely to stay in level 4 for a further 2 weeks 

NZ's Level 4 lockdown is a fierce lockdown indeed - no mucking around in NZ. 

More detail:
  • The South Island and North Island south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.
  • Auckland and Northland will remain in alert level 4.
The South Island has managed to remain Covid-free since the latest outbreak in Auckland that sent NZ into lockdown on August 17.


