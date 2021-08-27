New Zealand PM Ardern says south of Auckland to move to level 3 from midnight August 31

City Auckland likely to stay in level 4 for a further 2 weeks





More detail:

The South Island and North Island south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Auckland and Northland will remain in alert level 4.

The South Island has managed to remain Covid-free since the latest outbreak in Auckland that sent NZ into lockdown on August 17.









NZ's Level 4 lockdown is a fierce lockdown indeed - no mucking around in NZ.