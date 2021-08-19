New Zealand PM: 11 new cases but believe they've found initial case

Comments from the New Zealand PM





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is outlined how they believed they've tracked the initial case from Sydney and begun testing all the people at facilities where he/she visited.





She said they believe they believe there won't be that many more cases.



"Today, we believe we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we have been looking for."





However, Dr Bloomfield said another 11 new cases have been found, bringing the total to 21. They've connected 12 of those cases to the initial case and that several others are likely. A separate case is an aircrew member of an airline and they believe it's connected to that.





He said they expect the number of cases to continue to rise in part due to the large number of locations that infected people have visited.







Overall, it sounds like they have a better shot at getting this under control. You can see that in the current tick higher in the New Zealand dollar.



Update: Ardern said that tomorrow "she'll really look to give people a steer" on where they think the outbreak is headed.





Update 2: The median number of cases in a new model is 50 cases.

