New Zealand preliminary business survey (May) Business Confidence -45.6 (prior -66.6)

New Zealand ANZ preliminary business survey for May

Business Confidence -45.6 vs. prior -66.6

Activity Outlook -42.0 vs. prior -55.1

ANZ highlight the "Key points":

Business confidence jumped 21 points to -46% in the preliminary May read of the ANZ Business Outlook survey.

Own activity lifted 13 points, with a net 42% of firms expecting lower activity for their firm in the year ahead. 

All forward-looking activity indicators lifted from April levels but they remain extremely weak.

Backward-looking indicators are deteriorating. 

Pricing and cost indicators remain very subdued.

A recovery for both the key indicators to still extremely weak levels.








