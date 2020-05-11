New Zealand preliminary business survey (May) Business Confidence -45.6 (prior -66.6)
New Zealand ANZ preliminary business survey for May
- Business Confidence -45.6 vs. prior -66.6
- Activity Outlook -42.0 vs. prior -55.1
ANZ highlight the "Key points":
- Business confidence jumped 21 points to -46% in the preliminary May read of the ANZ Business Outlook survey.
- Own activity lifted 13 points, with a net 42% of firms expecting lower activity for their firm in the year ahead.
- All forward-looking activity indicators lifted from April levels but they remain extremely weak.
- Backward-looking indicators are deteriorating.
- Pricing and cost indicators remain very subdued.
A recovery for both the key indicators to still extremely weak levels.