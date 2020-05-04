New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern invited to Australian National Cabinet tomorrow (why this is a NZD positive)

Australia's "National Cabinet" has been put together to discuss the coronavirus response, meeting over past months.

On Tuesday NZ PM Ardern will attend (teleconference).





One of the points of discussion will be an Australia / New Zealand travel 'bubble', that is a proposal to reopen air travel between the two countries to tourists and business. Once a little more progress has been made on combatting the outbreak in both Aus and NZ.





This will be a boost for both but from a sheer economic perspective the benefit should be greater for New Zealand given the flow of tourists is greater from Australia to NZ than vice versa, this is where the net benefit to NZ will derive from. But, yeah, good for both.







