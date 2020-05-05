New Zealand Q1 Unemployment rate 4.2% (expected 4.4%) & Employment change 0.7% q/q (expected -0.2%)

New Zealand jobs report for Q1 2020

Unemployment rate 4.2% BEAT

expected 4.4%, prior 4.0%

Employment change 0.7% q/q BEAT

expected -0.2%, prior 0.0%

Employment change 1.6% y/y BEAT

expected 0.7%, prior 1.0%

Participation rate 70.4%

expected 70.0%, prior 70.1%

Private wages excluding overtime 0.3% q/q MISS

expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%

Private wages including overtime 0.3% q/q MISS

expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%

Average hourly earnings 1.4% q/q BEAT

expected 0.9%, prior 0.1%

As I posted earlier in the preview (link below) these data are of limited applicability, but they are showing that the NZ jobs market went into the crisis in better shape than expected, which is a positive.





Background to the release:

