New Zealand Q2 building works: -22.4%q/q (expected -30%)

New Zealand construction data - the Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand. 

Data for the lock-down impacted April to June quarter of 2020 

Headline is -22.4% y/y
  • expected -30%
  • prior -5.7%
Residential building volume -19% 
  • prior was fall of 6.3% in the March quarter
Commercial and other non-residential building work -27%
  • -4.3% in Q1 

Says StatsNZ:
  • "Building activity in the June 2020 quarter was severely impacted by the alert level 4 lockdown, with a resumption in activity in late April under alert level 3" 

A note for the diary - the 2020 New Zealand general election will be held on 17 October. 

