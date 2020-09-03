New Zealand Q2 building works: -22.4%q/q (expected -30%)
New Zealand construction data - the Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand.
Data for the lock-down impacted April to June quarter of 2020
Headline is -22.4% y/y
- expected -30%
- prior -5.7%
Residential building volume -19%
- prior was fall of 6.3% in the March quarter
Commercial and other non-residential building work -27%
- -4.3% in Q1
Says StatsNZ:
- "Building activity in the June 2020 quarter was severely impacted by the alert level 4 lockdown, with a resumption in activity in late April under alert level 3"
A note for the diary - the 2020 New Zealand general election will be held on 17 October.