New Zealand Q4 2020 Unemployment rate 4.9% (vs. expected 5.6%)

New Zealand jobs report for Q4 2020 (official employment figures from NZ come once a quarter)

expected 5.6%, prior 5.3% .... (scope for a better surprise here)

expected +0.1% q/q, prior -0.8%

expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.2%

expected 70.3%, prior 70.1%

expected +0.5% q/q, prior +0.4%

expected +0.4% q/q, prior +0.4%

expected +0.3% q/q, prior +1.4%

Wow - sensational jobs report from NZ. NZD/USD jumped 30-odd points upon release. The tip was it'd be a better than expected report (see the Eco calendar post earlier for this) but this is better than I expected.





Unemployment rate 4.9% MASSIVE BEATEmployment change +0.6% ... DITTOEmployment change+0.6 %Participation rate 70.2%Private wages excluding overtime 0.5%Private wages including overtime 0.5%Average hourly earnings 1.1%