Economic growth data for October to December of 2019 in NZ.

You'll often hear people say by the time GDP data comes out its ancient history. And they have a point. The value of this data is as a picture of how the (NZ) economy went into the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak





GDP 0.5% y/y

expected 1.7%, prior 2.3%

GDP (sa) 1.8% q/q GDP (sa) 1.8% q/q

expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%