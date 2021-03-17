New Zealand Q4 GDP recap - two different takes
The fourth-quarter data from NZ was released earlier, weaker than expected:
My summary was the data is dated and the slide comes after a massive Q3 bounce.
BNZ pre-empted the data release with a sanguine view:
- the data are so dated that we find it hard to believe any sustained market reaction will occur
- The big picture is one of the NZ economy tracking sideways after the huge rebound in Q3, given the hit from a lack of global tourists and confidence being sapped as the country moves in and out of temporary lockdowns
Capital Economics are more concerned though:
- The modest solid decline in activity in Q4 reflects the fading of pent up demand and means that in New Zealand a second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in Q1
NZD dollar is little changed after its biog jump on the FOMC overnight
as a ps, more on the FOMC:
