New Zealand Q4 GDP recap - two different takes

The fourth-quarter data from NZ was released earlier, weaker than expected:

My summary was the data is dated and the slide comes after a massive Q3 bounce.





BNZ pre-empted the data release with a sanguine view:

the data are so dated that we find it hard to believe any sustained market reaction will occur

The big picture is one of the NZ economy tracking sideways after the huge rebound in Q3, given the hit from a lack of global tourists and confidence being sapped as the country moves in and out of temporary lockdowns





Capital Economics are more concerned though:

The modest solid decline in activity in Q4 reflects the fading of pent up demand and means that in New Zealand a second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in Q1

NZD dollar is little changed after its biog jump on the FOMC overnight





as a ps, more on the FOMC: