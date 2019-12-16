New Zealand Q4 Westpac consumer confidence 109.9 vs 103.1 prior

Fourth quarter consumer confidence data from Westpac





Highest since Q1 2018



Prior was 103.1 -- seven-year low



Expected conditions 109.8 vs 101.0 prior

Present conditions 110.1 vs 106.4 prior

Westpac says increase follows a drop in mortgage rates



This is another good sign that rates have bottomed in New Zealand but we will need to see hard data pickup early in 2020 to get a sense of whether this is stabilization at a weak level or the start of a rebound.