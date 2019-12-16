New Zealand Q4 Westpac consumer confidence 109.9 vs 103.1 prior
Fourth quarter consumer confidence data from Westpac
This is another good sign that rates have bottomed in New Zealand but we will need to see hard data pickup early in 2020 to get a sense of whether this is stabilization at a weak level or the start of a rebound.
- Highest since Q1 2018
- Prior was 103.1 -- seven-year low
- Expected conditions 109.8 vs 101.0 prior
- Present conditions 110.1 vs 106.4 prior
- Westpac says increase follows a drop in mortgage rates