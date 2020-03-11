New Zealand - recession and more prolonged slowdown now looking highly probable

ANZ preview Q4 GDP for NZ but urge looking beyond this old data to 2020.

The more pertinent concern right now is how GDP will fare over the coming year, in light of the significant global demand slowdown taking place.

ANZ will issue forecasts next week but warn: ANZ will issue forecasts next week but warn:

considerable uncertainty about the impacts the inevitable global slowdown will have on the domestic economy, but risks are rising

global extent of the COVID-19 outbreak is worryingly worsening

global growth clearly in jeopardy

new cases in China are falling sharply, they are increasing rapidly elsewhere

Stresses in financial markets

What was initially characterised as a "supply shock" is now predominantly a significant global demand slowdown

New Zealand exports are being hit hard

will have flow-on effects to employment and other industries

There is more, but you get the idea. And this is not a NZ phenomena - multiply this for pretty much everywhere on the planet.