New Zealand - recession and more prolonged slowdown now looking highly probable
ANZ preview Q4 GDP for NZ but urge looking beyond this old data to 2020.
- The more pertinent concern right now is how GDP will fare over the coming year, in light of the significant global demand slowdown taking place.
- considerable uncertainty about the impacts the inevitable global slowdown will have on the domestic economy, but risks are rising
- global extent of the COVID-19 outbreak is worryingly worsening
- global growth clearly in jeopardy
- new cases in China are falling sharply, they are increasing rapidly elsewhere
- Stresses in financial markets
- What was initially characterised as a "supply shock" is now predominantly a significant global demand slowdown
- New Zealand exports are being hit hard
- will have flow-on effects to employment and other industries
There is more, but you get the idea. And this is not a NZ phenomena - multiply this for pretty much everywhere on the planet.